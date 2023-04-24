Practicing and listening to music can help fight the cognitive decline in healthy seniors by stimulating the production of grey matter, a team from three Swiss universities announced on Monday.

For the study, researchers from the University of Geneva and two other universities followed over 100 retired people who had never practiced music before.

"We wanted people whose brains did not yet show any traces of plasticity linked to musical learning," Damien Marie, the first author of the study, explained in a press release.

"Indeed, even a brief learning experience in the course of one's life can leave imprints on the brain, which would have biased our results."

Marie is a research associate at the CIBM Center for Biomedical Imaging at the University of Geneva and the Geneva School of Health Sciences.

"These results show that practicing and listening to music promotes brain plasticity and cognitive reserve," said the universities in a joint statement.

"The study's authors believe that these playful and accessible interventions should become a major policy priority for healthy aging.”

Preventing memory decline

The study revealed that music practice and active listening could prevent working memory decline after people were enrolled in piano and music awareness training for six months.

"These results open new prospects for the support of healthy aging," the researchers said after their study was reported in the scientific journal NeuroImage.