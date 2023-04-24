At a school in Amman, a Jordanian volunteer opened a book and asked: "Who's excited to hear a story?"- part of an initiative to get children to find joy in reading.

The "We Love Reading" initiative, which is present in 65 countries worldwide, was founded by Rana Dajani, an associate professor of biology and biotechnology at the Hashemite University in Jordan.

She spent five years living in the United States, where she enjoyed reading to her children.

But when she returned, Dajani noticed schoolchildren in her home country were rarely reading for pleasure.

She decided to change all that, and in 2006 "We Love Reading" was born.

"In the beginning, I noticed that children only read for their school lessons, so I did research and found that the best way is for an adult to read stories to them aloud," Dajani told AFP.

Dajani began with small weekly sessions in a mosque near her house in Amman's Tabarbour neighbourhood.

"On the first day, only 25 children came," she recalled.

Undaunted, she carried on and the initiative gradually expanded, training volunteers nationwide.

"We Love Reading" is now present across Jordan, with 4,000 trained volunteers ranging in age from 18 to 100.

According to her, the initiative has so far helped about half a million children in Jordan, including tens of thousands of refugees who had fled the conflict in Syria.