Doug Tallamy, the wildlife ecologist and entomologist who urges home gardeners to join forces and create a pollinator-friendly "HomegrownNationalPark," is now bringing kids into the effort.

Tallamy has become a leading evangelist for thereturnofnativeplantsandtrees that can support birds, beesandotheressentialwildlife. Anyone with a yard, patio or windowsill can chip in.

And they can encourage parks, playgrounds, schools and colleges, hospitals and office buildings, golf courses and even airports to join in, he urges.

Tallamy's new book, “Nature’s Best Hope: How You Can Save the World in Your Own Yard” (Timber Press), is aimed at middle schoolers (and, he hopes, their parents) in time for Earth Day. It follows hisinfluential1999book for a general audience, “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard."

“The idea is that kids are the future stewards of our planet,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “My average audience is retired folks, but we can’t wait another generation. I get contacted by kids all the time, and this is stuff you can do and actually see results.”

Little things can make big difference

“You don’t have to worry about the entire planet. Just do something about the little piece of the planet that you can do something about. That’s really motivating for parents as well as kids,” he said.

The new young reader's edition lists easy changes that kids can make at home to createbetterhabitatforinsectsandbirds. For instance, switch out a white lightbulb on your porch for a yellow one that’s less attractive to insects. Reducetheamountoflawn. Or plant some native plan ts.

The book includes a few easy projects like building a “bee hotel” out of an empty metal can and strips of paper, or covering window wells so little creatures don’t get trapped in them.

“Or just plant an acorn. It’s free and easy and you can watch it grow, and it makes a big difference,” Tallamy says.