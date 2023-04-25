A man paces a 50-metre (yard) stage doing breathing exercises. Crew members chatter while putting together final touches to the set, as a pianist rehearses.

Acclaimed South African artist William Kentridge's play "The Head & The Load" is almost ready for its much-awaited African debut.

"Being able to show it at home feels very important," Kentridge told AFP of the show, which centres on African porters who, at the call of their colonial masters, hauled arms, cannons and supplies for European forces during World War I.

The production made its international debut in London in 2018 but has never been shown on African soil.

That is set to change on Friday as, after delays caused by coronavirus pandemic, the piece is set to premier at the Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.

"This piece is about a hidden history, a history that was deliberately hidden," Kentridge, 67, said as the cast took their places for a final dress rehearsal on Thursday night.

About one million African soldiers, porters and labourers are believed to have taken part in the 1914-18 conflict, according to the United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO.

More than 150, 000 of them died.

"I think a starting place of the project was an ignorance, and an annoyance at my own self at my own ignorance," the artist said. "I thought I knew the First World War."

'Troubles of the neck'