The UK and European Union have toughened their sanctions against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as part of new restrictions on Tehran for alleged human rights violations.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced on Monday a travel ban and assets freeze on four individuals and the IRGC "in its entirety."

Brussels added eight individuals, including a hardline lawmaker, a regional IRGC commander and officials at its investment arm, to its sanctions list, as well as mobile operator Ariantel.

The telecoms firm is accused of having helped the authorities track down protesters.

Cleverly said the ban was made in coordination with the EU and the United States, which have both ratcheted up their curbs on Iran in recent months after a hardline crackdown.

The UK has come under repeated pressure from members of parliament to extend sanctions on the IRGC and proscribe it as a terrorist organisation.

More than 70 Iranian officials and entities have been made subject to UK asset freezes and travel bans since October last year.

