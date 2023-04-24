TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to begin exporting its indigenous electric car by 2025: Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye aims to produce 1 million units of Togg cars by 2030.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan et la première dame Emine Erdogan essaient la Togg T10X ce lundi au Complexe présidentiel d'Ankara / Photo: AA
April 24, 2023

Türkiye will begin exporting its first indigenous electric car Togg as of 2025, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"As of 2025, we will export Togg and sell it to the world," Erdogan said at the groundbreaking ceremony of SIRO battery development and production facility in the northwestern industrial province of Bursa on Monday.

Türkiye aims to produce 1 million units of Togg car by 2030, Erdogan added.

"With our domestic and national cars being on the road, our country owns a car and brand that can compete with the best ones in the world," Erdogan said, adding that brotherly countries also demanded Togg from Türkiye.

Early in April, Togg took to the road after its ceremonial delivery to Erdogan, who said Togg has reached its current level as a symbol of Türkiye's technological advancement, economic development and global reputation.

'Production hub'

Regarding the new battery facility in Gemlik district, Erdogan said it will start the first production in 2024.

"As of 2026, this campus will become an integrated centre producing high-nickel battery modules and packages, including battery cells," he added, saying this investment will make Türkiye a "powerful actor" in battery technologies.

"We set our heart on this journey to make Türkiye the production hub of Europe in charging and battery technologies along with electric vehicles," the president stressed.

READ MORE:'Fulfillment of a 60-year dream': Türkiye rolls out first electric car TOGG

