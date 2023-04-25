TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces neutralise PKK/YPG's Raqqa head in northern Syria
Mehmet Sari was targeted in a counter-terrorism operation in Syria's Qamishli on April 14, according to Turkish sources.
Turkish forces neutralise PKK/YPG's Raqqa head in northern Syria
PKK / Photo: AA
April 25, 2023

Turkish intelligence forces have "neutralised" a senior YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria.

Mehmet Sari, codenamed Baran Kurtay, was targeted in a counter-terrorism operation carried out in Syria's Qamishli province on April 14, Turkish security sources said on Tuesday.

He went to Syria in 2014 following terrorist acts in Türkiye.

Sari, a so-called Raqqa head of the YPG/PKK terror group, was in contact with the so-called leadership of the PKK.

He participated in terrorist activities in Raqqa, north-central Syria.

Recommended

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Turkish forces 'neutralise' 21 PKK terrorists in north Iraq, Syria: Akar

READ MORE: Türkiye won't allow PKK terror group to 'nest' in northern Iraq: Kalin

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay