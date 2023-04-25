Turkish intelligence forces have "neutralised" a senior YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria.

Mehmet Sari, codenamed Baran Kurtay, was targeted in a counter-terrorism operation carried out in Syria's Qamishli province on April 14, Turkish security sources said on Tuesday.

He went to Syria in 2014 following terrorist acts in Türkiye.

Sari, a so-called Raqqa head of the YPG/PKK terror group, was in contact with the so-called leadership of the PKK.

He participated in terrorist activities in Raqqa, north-central Syria.