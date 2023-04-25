TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Hundreds of Turkish citizens transferred to Ethiopia from Sudan
Thousands of people are fleeing Sudan as deadly fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claims hundreds of lives.
Hundreds of Turkish citizens transferred to Ethiopia from Sudan
Passenger buses wait at the Multaga rest-stop near Ganetti in Sudan's Northern State on April 25, 2023, about 300 kilometres northwest of the capital, on April 25, 2023. / Photo: AFP
April 25, 2023

Using buses, over 1,600 Turkish citizens have been transported to Ethiopia from Sudan, where fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has left hundreds of people dead, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Foreign Ministry's efforts to evacuate Turkish citizens in Sudan to Türkiye via Ethiopia continue, the sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said the Turkish citizens are first transferred from the Sudanese-Ethiopian border to the airport in the border city of Gondar with vehicles provided by the Turkish Embassy in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

They will then fly to Addis Ababa by planes leased from Ethiopian Airlines and will be brought to Türkiye via the Addis Ababa-Istanbul route, the sources added.

Recommended

The first plane carrying 164 Turkish citizens from Gondar has already arrived in Addis Ababa, it added.

At least 459 people have been killed and 4,072 others injured since April 15, when a conflict broke out in the capital Khartoum and other cities between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

READ MORE:Thousands flee Sudan conflict, arrive in neighbouring South Sudan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay