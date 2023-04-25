UN chief Antonio Guterres has appointed former Turkish ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu to lead an independent assessment to provide recommendations to address current challenges in Afghanistan.

"Sinirlioglu brings over four decades of experience in international affairs and diplomacy," the UN said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Throughout his career, he has held portfolios spanning political, humanitarian, development, and human rights issues, has led mediation efforts and has expertise in extensive geographical areas such as the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, North America and Asia, including Afghanistan."