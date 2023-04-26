The Taliban government has killed the alleged mastermind of a devastating suicide bomb attack that left some 183 people dead at the Kabul airport during the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in 2021, US officials said.

He was a key Daesh-Khorasan figure "directly involved in plotting operations like Abbey Gate, and now is no longer able to plot or conduct attacks," White House spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement, referring to the Abbey Gate entrance to the Kabul airport where the blast occurred.

He did not name the Daesh militant.

The leader of the Daesh cell that planned the attack was killed by Taliban authorities in recent weeks, a senior US administration official told Politico on condition of anonymity on Tuesday.

The official told Politico that the United States had not been involved in the raid, and would not say when it took place or identify the alleged Daesh member killed, citing "sensitivities."

But the official said that the target "was someone who remained a key plotter, an overseer of plotting" for Daesh-Khorasan, the branch of the group operating in Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan.

The official said US intelligence has been working to confirm the killing, and that the Biden administration has held off announcing it until the families of the 13 US troops could be told.

"We are not partnering with the Taliban, but we do think the outcome is a significant one," the senior official told Politico.

'Staging ground' for Daesh