Demand for electric cars set to grow this year - report
Sales of electric vehicles are expected to grow by 35 percent in 2023 year to reach 14 million, comprising 18 percent of the market - up from just 4 percent in 2020, IEA says.
Türkiye's Togg, one of the latest smart vehicle that has made a significant impact on the global electric car industry. / Photo: AA
April 26, 2023

Sales of electric vehicles are booming and are expected to account for nearly one in five cars sold this year, according to a report.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday the rapid electrification of road transportation will have big implications for the energy industry as it will eliminate the need for five million barrels of oil per day by the end of the decade.

World oil consumption averages just over 100 million barrels per day.

"Electric vehicles are one of the driving forces in the new global energy economy that is rapidly emerging — and they are bringing about a historic transformation of the car manufacturing industry worldwide," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

In its annual report on electric vehicles, the IEA said it expects annual sales to rise 35 percent this year to reach 14 million.

It projected to be a market share of 18 percent, up from four percent in 2020.

China is in pole position

The IEA said the overwhelming majority of electric car sales are concentrated in three markets: China, Europe and the United States.

China is in pole position, accounting for 60 percent of global electric vehicle sales last year, the IEA said.

It said measures such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, which offers generous subsidies to consumers to switch to electric vehicles, would further boost sales in the coming years.

The IEA forecasts that the average share of electric cars in total sales across China, the EU and the United States is set to rise to around 60 percent by 2030.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
