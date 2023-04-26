Cargill Inc will need months to fully sever ties with a US company fined for hiring kids to do dangerous work cleaning meat plants, the head of the meatpacker's North American protein business has said.

The timeline shows the challenges of quickly finding and implementing replacements for Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI), which provides cleaning services at slaughterhouses.

"We made the decision to terminate the agreements with PSSI," Hans Kabat, who leads Cargill's protein business in North America, said on Tuesday.

"It's really important to understand that that will take time."

Cargill said it notified PSSI in March that it was terminating services at a beef plant in Dodge City, Kansas, and then followed with all PSSI's sanitation contracts. PSSI's work will end in Dodge City in mid-May.

PSSI declined to comment on Cargill and said it has a policy against employing minors.

Rival meatpacker JBS USA said it ended contracts with PSSI at "numerous plants," including any location where alleged child-labour violations occurred, and is bringing sanitation work in-house at some facilities.