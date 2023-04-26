Spanish fashion group Tendam will reopen its stores in Russia through a Belarusian company, its CEO confirmed on Tuesday, following the model of Mango which transferred its stores to Russian franchisees last year.

Spain's third-largest fashion retailer has kept its 19 stores in Russia closed since March last year, alongside many Western companies that suspended operations in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions imposed by the European Union and United States on M oscow.

Tendam agreed in March with Belarusian company ALC Belvirineja to hand over its business in Russia under a franchise agreement, Tendam CEO Jaume Miquel told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Retail Congress in Barcelona.

Miquel said he did not know whether the company would return to Russia in the future or continue to operate there through franchises.