Turkish president in great health, will inaugurate project today: Ankara
(Opposition) is trying to gain political advantage through baseless distortions about president's health, says Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
The claims came after Erdogan on Tuesday cut a live interview short due to an upset stomach.  / Photo: AA
April 27, 2023

Türkiye's communications chief has rebuffed baseless claims about the president’s health, stressing Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s robust condition and full capabilities.

"They (the opposition) are trying to gain political advantage through baseless distortions even about the health condition of our president. Our president is on duty with great strength, health, and vigour," Communications Director Fahrettin Altun told an event in Istanbul.

The nation stands with its leader, who works with "inexhaustible" effort, he added.

READ MORE:Türkiye rejects 'baseless claims' about Erdogan's health

The claims came after Erdogan on Tuesday cut a live interview short due to an upset stomach.

"There was intense campaign work yesterday and today, and because of this campaign work, I had a stomach ailment," Erdogan explained on Tuesday.

The Communications Directorate's centre for combating disinformation on Wednesday also hit back at the claims on some social media accounts that Erdogan "had a heart attack and was hospitalised," saying they did not reflect the truth.​​​​​​​

Following dozens of campaign events ahead of Türkiye’s May 14 elections, on Wednesday Erdogan cancelled his schedule to rest.

“I was with him (Erdogan) this morning ... He is in good health,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

"The effect of his gastroenteritis infection has decreased. He will resume his programs as soon as possible," Koca added.

Later on Thursday, Erdogan is due to virtually address the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant first nuclear fuel delivery ceremony.

SOURCE:AA
