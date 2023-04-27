WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Ahmed Yacoub Taha, 39, was killed near Salfit, north of the occupied area, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Violence in the territory since January has seen deaths of at least 121 people. / Photo: Reuters
April 27, 2023

Israeli soldiers have shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army claiming the man had tried to carry out an attack.

The Palestinian statement said that Ahmed Yacoub Taha, 39, was "killed by occupation bullets near Salfit" on Thursday

The Israeli military said a Palestinian man, who was "holding a knife," had been "neutralised", after reporting "an attempted car-ramming attack" near the Gitai Avissar junction in the Salfit area in the north of the occupied territory.

Recommended

It added that no one else was wounded in the incident.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War, when it also seized east Jerusalem.

Violence in the territory since January has seen the deaths of 99 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages