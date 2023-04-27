Israeli soldiers have shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army claiming the man had tried to carry out an attack.

The Palestinian statement said that Ahmed Yacoub Taha, 39, was "killed by occupation bullets near Salfit" on Thursday

The Israeli military said a Palestinian man, who was "holding a knife," had been "neutralised", after reporting "an attempted car-ramming attack" near the Gitai Avissar junction in the Salfit area in the north of the occupied territory.