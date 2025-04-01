WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Fascistic governance' now a norm in elite US academia — Fired Yale scholar Helyeh Doutaghi
Doutaghi was dismissed from Yale Law School and the Law and Political Economy Project after a pro-Zionist website's smear campaign against her.
'Fascistic governance' now a norm in elite US academia — Fired Yale scholar Helyeh Doutaghi
Dr. Helyeh Doutaghi calls the attack on her a warning shot—"a message that no one must dare challenge the narratives of corporate media and Western academia." [X] / x
April 1, 2025

An Iranian-born scholar has accused the US of suppressing dissent after being dismissed for her criticism of Israel, calling it a normalisation of "fascistic governance" at elite universities.

Doutaghi was dismissed from Yale Law School and the Law and Political Economy Project after a pro-Zionist website's smear push.

Helyeh Doutaghi was fired on Friday from Yale Law School (YLS) and the Law and Political Economy Project.

"Neither YLS nor any Zionist report (or both!) has presented a single shred of evidence demonstrating any unlawful connection or act on my part," she said in a statement on Tuesday, warning that her dismissal could set a "chilling precedent."

She argued that her termination reflects a broader trend of silencing voices critical of US and Israeli policies.

The scholar said what is taking place in the US at institutions like Yale, Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard is the "normalisation of fascistic governance."

Doutaghi accused universities of enforcing "institutional gag orders" and becoming "active collaborators in silencing dissent and criminalising resistance."

'Criminalisation of resistance'

Recommended

She also linked her firing to broader global political dynamics.

"The legal technologies developed to manage and punish Global South actors who challenge Western oppression and domination are increasingly being redeployed inward," she said.

In this shift, Doutaghi said the architecture of "capitalist imperialism" reveals its domestic face: "fascist authoritarianism, increasingly reliant on repression, surveillance, and the criminalisation of resistance."

"What we are witnessing unfold is not the failure of democracy – this is Western liberal democracy itself," she said presenting a stark choice between systems "fed on genocide" or the "liberation of Palestine."

Doutaghi's removal from her post follows Education Department warnings to 60 universities about potential funding cuts over anti-semitism complaints.

The clampdown is part of an effort by the Trump administration to address allegations of anti-semitism on US campuses.

The administration has linked funding reviews to protests over Israel’s genocide in Gaza, where Tel Aviv since October 2023 has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, wounded another 115,000 and uprooted almost all 2.3 million Palestinians, who now face ethnic cleaning as part of a dangerous plan announced by Israel and its ally US.

RelatedTRT Global - Meet the people detained or deported in the US for pro-Palestine protests and other reasons

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers