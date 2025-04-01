An Iranian-born scholar has accused the US of suppressing dissent after being dismissed for her criticism of Israel, calling it a normalisation of "fascistic governance" at elite universities.

Doutaghi was dismissed from Yale Law School and the Law and Political Economy Project after a pro-Zionist website's smear push.

Helyeh Doutaghi was fired on Friday from Yale Law School (YLS) and the Law and Political Economy Project.

"Neither YLS nor any Zionist report (or both!) has presented a single shred of evidence demonstrating any unlawful connection or act on my part," she said in a statement on Tuesday, warning that her dismissal could set a "chilling precedent."

She argued that her termination reflects a broader trend of silencing voices critical of US and Israeli policies.

The scholar said what is taking place in the US at institutions like Yale, Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard is the "normalisation of fascistic governance."

Doutaghi accused universities of enforcing "institutional gag orders" and becoming "active collaborators in silencing dissent and criminalising resistance."

'Criminalisation of resistance'