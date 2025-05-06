TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen named Europe’s fastest-growing airport
Türkiye’s second-busiest airport led Europe in March 2025 with a 9.6 percent year-on-year rise in passenger traffic, topping the "Major Airports" category, according to ACI Europe.
Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen named Europe’s fastest-growing airport
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen is the second-biggest airport in both Istanbul and Türkiye after Istanbul Airport. / TRT Global
May 6, 2025

Türkiye's Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport has become the fastest-growing airport in Europe, according to the March 2025 Air Traffic Report published by Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe).

A Tuesday statement by HEAS, the airport operator, highlighted the new report and its air traffic report data.

"Sabiha Gokcen Airport became the European leader in the 'Major Airports' category with a passenger capacity of over 40 million, with growth of 9.6 percent in March," HEAS wrote on X.

The number of passengers jumped 9 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period the previous year, making Sabiha Gokcen the second-fastest growing airport in Europe for the quarter.

Recommended

"We would like to thank all our stakeholders and passengers who contributed to this success," HEAS added.

RelatedTRT Global - Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen is the second-biggest airport in both Istanbul and Türkiye after Istanbul Airport.

Opened in 2001, last year it handled more than 41 million passengers, up 13 percent compared to 2023.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit