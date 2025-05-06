Türkiye's Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport has become the fastest-growing airport in Europe, according to the March 2025 Air Traffic Report published by Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe).

A Tuesday statement by HEAS, the airport operator, highlighted the new report and its air traffic report data.

"Sabiha Gokcen Airport became the European leader in the 'Major Airports' category with a passenger capacity of over 40 million, with growth of 9.6 percent in March," HEAS wrote on X.

The number of passengers jumped 9 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period the previous year, making Sabiha Gokcen the second-fastest growing airport in Europe for the quarter.