Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has told his Chinese counterpart that military deployments on their Himalayan frontier were undermining relations and called for disengagement to preserve "peace and tranquillity".

The Indian defence minister stated New Delhi's position "categorically", a statement from his ministry said late Thursday.

"He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation," it added.

Singh held talks with his Chinese opposite number General Li Shangfu ahead of a meeting of defence ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which India is chairing this year.

Relations between the two Asian powers have been fraught since a high altitude clash that left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead in June 2020.

The neighbors have since massed tens of thousands of soldiers along the border, who remain despite 18 rounds of talks between top military officials of both countries.

