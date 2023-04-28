Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Palestinian witnesses said on Friday that a group of young Palestinians near the town of Bethlehem were throwing rocks at Israeli troops, who responded with tear gas and gunfire.

The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 16-year-old was shot dead during the clash.

READ MORE:Palestine's Jericho under Israeli siege for sixth straight day

Earlier, Israel's military said it arrested a suspected militant and confiscated weapons in a raid in the city of Jenin that led to clashes with Palestinians.