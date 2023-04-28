EU envoys have voted to exempt Ukrainian products from import duties for another year despite the opposition of Eastern EU member countries.

EU ambassadors "supported a renewal of Regulation on temporary trade liberalisation supplementing trade concessions under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement," the Swedish presidency of the Council of the EU said on Twitter on Friday.

The decision extends for another year the preference granted to Ukraine last May which lifts duties on all imported goods, including industrial and agricultural products.

Ukraine's free access to the EU market will support the country's "economy following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the Swedish presidency added.