Uzbekistan has begun voting on constitutional amendments that promise its citizens greater social protection in exchange for resetting President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's term count to zero, which could allow him to stay in power until 2040.

Sunday's referendum will be declared valid if over a half of Uzbekistan's 19.7 million voters participate. Preliminary vote results are expected on Monday.

Mirziyoyev, 65, has been praised at home and abroad as a liberal reformer for abandoning the previous leadership's policies and police state approach.

And while Tashkent's Western partners are unlikely to approve of the attempt to extend presidential powers, Uzbekistan risks little given the West is seeking support from all ex-Soviet nations in its efforts to isolate Russia.

Although the current and the proposed new version of the constitution limit successive presidential terms to two, officials have said that if the revised constitution is adopted Mirziyoyev's term count would be reset to zero.