The top nuclear envoys of the US and South Korea have discussed ways to co-operate on countering North Korea's "evolving nuclear and military threats," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said, according to local media.

The two sides, the Foreign Ministry statement said on Sunday, shared their assessments of the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed "joint responses to North Korea's nuclear threats."

The envoys agreed to strengthen close coordination on Pyongyang to make it cease provocations and return to denuclearisation talks, based on the agreements from the South Korea-US summit held in Washington last week, it added.

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn in Seoul on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Asan Plenum 2023 conference, a security forum hosted by a local think tank, the Yonhap news agency said.

It was the third consultation between the two envoys this month, following a bilateral session in Seoul on April 6 and phone talks on April 13.

The meeting coincided with North Korea announcing that it would step up a counter "military deterrence" against longtime rivals South Korea and the US in response to a nuclear and strategic information-sharing agreement between the two allies.

North Korea denounced this week's summit agreement between the two sides on strengthening the US' extended deterrence as a "product of heinous hostile policy" against Pyongyang, the state media reported on Sunday.