Israeli forces have once again demolished a Palestinian Bedouin village in the southern Negev region in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces stormed the village on Monday and brought it to the ground for the 216th time, Aziz al Touri, a member of the Committee for the Defense of al Araqib, told Anadolu Agency.

Al Touri stressed that the village residents are determined to rebuild their homes once again, as they do after every destruction by Israeli forces.

The homes in Al Araqib, which are inhabited by 22 Palestinian families, are made of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

The village was first destroyed in 2010. Israeli authorities claim that the site where it is located falls under "state land."