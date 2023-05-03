The frontrunning candidate for prime minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has announced that she’s eager to get back on the campaign trail just two days after giving birth.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday at the hospital in Bangkok where she gave birth, Paetongtarn said her new baby boy, Prutthasin Sooksawas, wouldn’t affect her ability to rally support for her Pheu Thai Party with just under two weeks to go before the polls.

“I believe good things come along with children,” she said, sitting beside her husband, Pidok Sooksawas. “I believe that children are my secret power to work, and to lead everyday life.”

Paetongtarn campaigned throughout her pregnancy. She and the Pheu Thai Party have consistently topped the opinion polls as Thailand’s favoured prime minister candidate and next government.

“I’d like to ask the Thai people to remain firm, because this vote is not like any other,” she said. “Thailand cannot just hope for the best anymore. Thailand needs change, and only the Pheu Thai Party is the best answer for the Thai people now.”

Popular but divisive father figure

Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, the popular but divisive former prime minister who was ousted by a military coup in 2006. She’s also the niece of Yingluck Shinawatra, whose government met a similar fate eight years later.