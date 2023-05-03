A Jesuit priest and a scientist are appearing before a German court charged with coercion in connection with a climate protest last year.

The Rev. Joerg Alt and Cornelia Huth, a biologist and member of the group Scientist Rebellion, blocked a road in Munich on Oct. 28.

Numerous similarprotests have taken place across Germany and other countries recently as climate activists try to draw attention to the urgencyof tackling global warming.

The public and political response to such road blockades has been mixed. While some German mayors have said they support the protesters' cause, if not their means, activists have also faced violence from enraged motorists and calls for tough punishment from conservative politicians.