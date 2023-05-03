BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US Fed hikes benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point
Dollar dropped after the US Federal Reserve's raised the lending rate for a tenth consecutive time.
US Fed hikes benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point
the Fed said it will "take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy" and lags with which policy impacts the economy, when making future decisions. / Photo: Reuters
May 3, 2023

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate for a tenth consecutive time, while signaling an easing in its forward guidance on signs of an economic slowdown in the United States.

The central bank had embarked on an aggressive campaign of rate hikes since March last year to take aim at price increases, but inflation remains stubbornly above its long-term target of two percent.

The latest quarter-point increase lifts the target lending range to between 5.0 percent and 5.25 percent, the Fed said in a statement, adding that tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on the economy.

The dollar index fell to a session low of 101.05 and the euro hit a session high of $1.10925 after the Fed's announcement. The dollar also fell to 134.82 against the Japanese yen.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest decision was in line with expectations, and analysts and traders are closely eyeing any shift in the Fed's guidance going forward.

Recommended

In its statement, the Fed said it will "take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy" and lags with which policy impacts the economy, when making future decisions.

This marks a departure from the last rate announcement, in which policymakers said they expected "additional policy firming" could be needed to rein in inflation.

This suggests the Fed is easing its guidance, on signs that the world's biggest economy is cooling.

RelatedUS stocks slump on Fed's rate hike amid banking crisis
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump