TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' wanted PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq
Terrorist Ahmet Gumus was involved in attacks on Turkish forces and trained PKK/KCK assassins, according to security sources.
Türkiye 'neutralises' wanted PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
May 4, 2023

A wanted PKK/KCK terrorist was “neutralised” in a Turkish intelligence operation in Iraq’s northern Gara region.

Ahmet Gumus, codenamed Cudi Engizek, was on the target list of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and was neutralised on Thursday, according to security sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Gumus was involved in several attacks on Turkish security forces, trained PKK/KCK assassins, and was developing weapons systems for the terror group, the sources said. He was made the head of PKK/KCK training camps.

He joined the terror group in 1999, and also worked as a bodyguard for Murat Karayilan, the so-called leader of the PKK/KCK, for a while.

Recommended

Gumus was trained in Greece and was among the top assassins for the terror group. He operated in Gabar, Besta, Herkol, Cudi and the Kato Mountain regions in eastern Türkiye between 1999 and 2007.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

KCK is the umbrella organisation of the PKK terror group.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay