The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party urged voters on Thursday to back a campaign to remain in the European Union "warts and all," but his appeal did little to conceal his lingering euroscepticism.

Underlining the challenges for a referendum that is blurring Britain's traditional political divisions, Jeremy Corbyn spent more time attacking Prime Minister David Cameron, who is leading efforts to remain in the EU, than praising the bloc.

Corbyn used his first official speech on the EU to call on voters to participate in the referendum on June 23, trying to spur enthusiasm among pro-EU, left-leaning young people who may hold the key for the "In" campaign.

"You cannot build a better world unless you engage with the world, build allies and deliver change. The EU, warts and all, has proved itself to be a crucial international framework to do that," he said.

But the veteran left-wing lawmaker gave only scarce evidence that he had truly converted to the European cause, saying he was still critical of its shortcomings. These included a lack of democratic accountability and pressure to privatise public services, he said.

"Many people are still weighing up how they will vote in this referendum. And I appeal to everyone, especially young people...to make sure you are registered to vote. And vote to keep Britain in Europe this June," he told Labour members.

He said he had voted against membership of the then European Economic Community, the forerunner to the EU, in a 1975 referendum, but had been swayed by members of his party and the trade unions to now support staying in the bloc. But it must do more to protect workers' rights, he said.

"Overwhelmingly the Labour Party and trade unions have come to the view that they want to campaign for a social, just Europe...That's the party that I lead and that's the position I'm putting forward."

Evenly balanced

While more than half of Labour voters favour "In," opinion polls suggest that Britain as a whole is evenly divided over whether it should stay in the European Union.