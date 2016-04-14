WORLD
3 MIN READ
Chottu gang kills six, takes 24 hostage in Pakistan
Pakistani Chottu gangesters kill six police officers and captures 24 people as hostages in clash with police
Chottu gang kills six, takes 24 hostage in Pakistan
Frontier Constabulary personnel stand guard in Islamabad, March 30. Pakistani gangsters killed six policemen and took hostage 24 people during a raid to clear an island hideout in the south of Punjab province. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2016

Pakistani gangsters on Thursday killed six policemen and took hostage 24 people, including police, during a raid to clear an island hideout in the south of prosperous Punjab Province, authorities said.

The operation to flush out the gangsters entered its ninth day as 1,600 security officials, including police officials and paramilitary Rangers, battled for control of the island in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's power base of Punjab.

"Police killed four top criminals of Chotu Gang and wounded eight, while six police officials are dead and seven injured," Punjab police spokeswoman Nabeela Ghazanfar told Reuters.

"The gang has held 24 persons hostage, including police officials. We are not sure how many civilian and police officials are among the hostages."

Authorities suspect the gang is behind hundreds of cases of kidnapping for ransom, murder and robberies.

"It is a very difficult operation, because the gang has made its hideout on a small island, surrounded by water and dense jungle," Ghazanfar added.

Recommended

Authorities identified the leader of the gang as Ghulam Rasool, also known as Chotu, who is active in the border areas of the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Pakistan launched an armed crackdown in Punjab after an Easter Day bombing in the eastern city of Lahore killed 72 people last month.

While Pakistan's attention has for years been focused on the Taliban and Al Qaeda threat on the Afghan border in the remote northwest, militants and criminals have quietly expanded their influence and won recruits in the country's heartland of Punjab.

Most of the militants belong to banned organisations such as Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Sipah-e-Sahaba. Pakistan's powerful military and intelligence establishment have long been accused of tolerating or even supporting such groups.

Pakistani authorities deny supporting any militants.

Attacks such as the Easter bombing show that ties between Punjabi groups and the Pakistani Taliban fighting to overthrow the government help boost the groups' capabilities, while giving the Taliban cover to operate outside traditional strongholds.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit