Twelve people, including an Australian, were killed when a light plane hit just short of landing in Papua New Guinea's rugged Western province, Australian authorities and media said on Thursday.

The Sunbird Aviation aircraft crashed into swamp just short of the Kiunga airport runway, killing all passengers and the Australian pilot, according to Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"Yesterday we encountered a tragedy, a plane crash," Kiunga's police commander Joe Puri told local media.

"A small plane that arrived from Oksapmin just before landing crashed into the swamp, with all the passengers, including the pilot, dead."

The broadcaster said three children were among those killed while Australian media reported the Australian on board was the pilot.