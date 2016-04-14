Hasinah Baegoon sits on the floor, her face consumed by grief, holding a picture of her dead husband Mohammed.

The widowed mother of two says the 33-year-old was murdered by a Buddhist mob in Sittwe, Rakhine state, during a wave of violence between Muslims and Buddhists in 2012.

"It is so difficult to survive," she says. "My husband passed away four years ago. My children don't have a father. They have so many difficulties."

She wipes a tear from her face as she and other family members begin to cry.

They are one of the hundreds of families torn apart by religious and ethnic conflict four years ago.

The Buddhist and Muslim communities in Sittwe had lived together as fairly amicable neighbours for years, but several outbreaks of violence in 2012 changed everything.

Hundreds of people died, mostly Muslim Rohingya, and vast numbers of Rohingya were displaced and forced to live in dusty camps.

Mohammed's uncle, Shorfi Alam, is one of those who fled his home and now survives in a makeshift hut on the outskirts of Sittwe.

"How can we be friends with Buddhists again? Before we could be friends and go anywhere we want," he says.

The 67-year-old previously worked with Buddhist colleagues at the local airport, but can't imagine the two communities living together again.

"Now we are separated. It's like being in a prison," he says.

More than one million Rohingya Muslims live in Myanmar, most of them in Rakhine state, and their movements and rights are heavily restricted.

They are denied citizenship, voting rights and have little access to education or healthcare.