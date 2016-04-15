Spain's acting Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Friday he was resigning with immediate effect after he was allegedly linked to offshore dealings after being named in Panama papers.

Soria has denied all wrongdoing, but said he was stepping down to limit any damage to the caretaker government, the People's Party (PP), following revelations of alleged links to an offshore company in the British island of Jersey.

The resignation comes amid discussions of a second general elections in June after an inconclusive December vote.

According to the latest pools PP is gaining ground, despite a string of corruption scandals involving regional politicians this year.

Soria denied his involvement in an offshore company revealed by the Panama Papers after two Spanish news outlets said they had documents proving he headed an offshore firm with his brother.