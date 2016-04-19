An Israeli man was convicted on Tuesday for burning to death a Palestinian child in Jerusalem, as a court rejected his insanity plea for a crime that played a role in triggering the 2014 Gaza war.

Yosef Haim Ben-David organised the gruesome murder of 16-year old Mohammed Abu Khudair who was bludgeoned, strangled and burned alive with the help of two other Israeli assailants who were sentenced in February, one to life imprisonment and the other to a 21 year term.

All three assailants confessed to the act of terror which they committed on July 2, 2014.