WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli man convicted for burning Palestinian child to death
Israeli man convicted for burning Palestinian child to death after court rejects insanity plea
Israeli man convicted for burning Palestinian child to death
Israeli Yosef Haim Ben-David (C) is escorted by Israeli policemen at the district court in Jerusalem, after being convicted for burning Palestinian teenager Mohammed Abu Khdeir last year, taken April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

An Israeli man was convicted on Tuesday for burning to death a Palestinian child in Jerusalem, as a court rejected his insanity plea for a crime that played a role in triggering the 2014 Gaza war.

Yosef Haim Ben-David organised the gruesome murder of 16-year old Mohammed Abu Khudair who was bludgeoned, strangled and burned alive with the help of two other Israeli assailants who were sentenced in February, one to life imprisonment and the other to a 21 year term.

All three assailants confessed to the act of terror which they committed on July 2, 2014.

Recommended

Ben-David lodged an insanity plea in an attempt to flee punishment, after receiving psychological assessments, the court ruled he "fully understood his actions" and found him guilty. He will be sentenced on May 3.

Following Abu Khudair's killing, a seven-week Israeli attack took place in the Gaza Strip which began on July 8, 2014.

In the 50-day war, Israeli air strikes killed over 2,200 Palestinians - mostly civilians, including 504 children. On the Israeli side, 66 soldiers and six civilians were killed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit