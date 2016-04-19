European human rights agreements will form the basis of Turkey's new constitution, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

Davutoglu made the comment in response to a question at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Europe's leading human rights organisation which brings together 47 states.

Last week the European Parliament approved its annual "progress report" on Turkey, a candidate for EU membership, that criticised Ankara's record on rights and press freedom.

Turkey strongly rejected the criticism and described the report as "unacceptable."

Davutoglu's long-governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is pushing for a new constitution to replace the existing charter, which dates back to the 1980s.

Turkey's present 1982 constitution, which has strengthened the position of the military in governance, came in effect after the army overthrew the elected government by a military coup on September 12, 1980.

Davutoglu has also touched upon on the EU-Turkey refugee deal which is another important issue for the country during his speech at the Parliamentary Assembly.

"Turkey has fulfilled all its commitments under the deal. All the provisions we agreed on in the EU-Turkey deal have been put into effect... There is no pending issues. In fact we, Turkey, can talk about some pending issues," he told parliamentarians.