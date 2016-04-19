The Nigerian Army repelled a Boko Haram attack on Monday near the border with Niger in the militant group's northeastern stronghold, the military has said.

The militant group, which swore allegiance to DAESH, has been carrying out deadly attacks in the region since 2009, killing thousands of people and causing more than 2.5 million to flee their homes.

The militants were pushed out by Nigerian troops as they were moving to the border town of Damasak where they wanted to set up a permanent base, a military souce said.

Despite taking the area back from Boko Haram last year, the army is still having trouble maintaining control there.