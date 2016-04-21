Mosquito-borne diseases including the Zika virus and dengue fever pose an "immediate threat" to survivors of the devastating earthquake that hit Ecuador four days ago, an international charity said on Thursday.

Efforts to help more than 24,000 people whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the 7.8 magnitude quake were hampered by heavy rain, and clean water remained to be one of the biggest needs, charity CARE International said.

"There is a lot of stagnant water which greatly increases the number of breeding sites for mosquitoes," Lucy Harman, CARE's emergency team leader in Ecuador, said in a statement.

"As a result, there's a higher risk of mosquito-borne disease such as Zika virus and dengue fever."

Large parts of Latin America and the Caribbean have been affected by the Zika outbreak, with Brazil the hardest hit so far.

In January, Ecuador confirmed 22 cases of the virus, which the World Health Organization said was spreading "explosively" and could affect as many as four million people in the Americas.