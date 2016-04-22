TÜRKİYE
Anti-terror operations end in Turkey's Silopi district
Security sources say operations targeting PKK terrorists end in Silopi district of Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province
Turkish soldiers are seen during an anti-terror operation against terrorist infiltration in Turkey's Sirnak Province on April 13, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

Turkish Armed Forces announced that operations targeting PKK terrorists in the Silopi district of Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province came to an end on Friday.

Security forces have killed 19 terrorists since April 5, when the campaign was started after PKK terrorist group launched a rocket attack in which one police officer died and four others were wounded.

During the operations, 32 handmade explosives were disposed and 14 barricades were removed.

Forces also seized several long barreled weapons, hand grenades, rocket projectiles, and a great amount of ammunition.

Turkey started its anti-terror operations across the country last July, after PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state, ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire.

Since then, more than 5,350 PKK terrorists have been killed across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
