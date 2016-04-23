A police official told reporters that suspected militants brutally murdered a University professor on Saturday in northwestern Bangladesh.

At least two assailants rode up on a motorcycle and attacked Rezaul Karim Siddiquee, an English professor at Rajshahi University, slitting his throat and hacking him to death, said police official Golam Sackline.

"We are investigating the killing. The pattern of the murder was similar to other latest attacks by militants," Sackline said.

His brother Sajidul Karim Siddique said the professor was a "very quiet and simple man," focused on studying and teaching. He is head of a cultural group and editor literary magazine.