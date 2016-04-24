POLITICS
Jemima Sumgong wins London Marathon despite her fall
Kenya's Jemima Sumgong crosses the finish line to win the Elite Women's race of the 2016 London Marathon in central London on April 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

Jemima Sumgong, of Kenya, won the women's London Marathon on Sunday after picking herself off the ground following a heavy fall near the end of the race.

The 31-year-old Sumgong held her head in pain after the fall but recovered to defeat last year's winner, Ethiopian Tigist Tufa, in a duel over the final mile, clocking an unofficial 2 hours 22 minutes 58 seconds.

Ethiopean athlete Tigist Tufa won the same category last year in 2015 with 2 hours 23 minutes 21 seconds.

British runner Paula Radcliffe set the women's world record in 2003 with 2 hours 15 minutes 25 seconds, which also stands as the current course record in the Women's Elite Race.

Women's Elite Race records in London Marathon have been set seven times since the beginning of the races.

The London Marathon, one of the six World Marathon Majors, has been contested by men and women annually since 29 March 1981. Set over a largely flat course around the River Thames, the marathon is 42.2 km in length and generally regarded as a competitive and unpredictable event, and conducive to fast times.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
