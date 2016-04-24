Jemima Sumgong, of Kenya, won the women's London Marathon on Sunday after picking herself off the ground following a heavy fall near the end of the race.

The 31-year-old Sumgong held her head in pain after the fall but recovered to defeat last year's winner, Ethiopian Tigist Tufa, in a duel over the final mile, clocking an unofficial 2 hours 22 minutes 58 seconds.

Ethiopean athlete Tigist Tufa won the same category last year in 2015 with 2 hours 23 minutes 21 seconds.