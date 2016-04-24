CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Beyonce releases new album 'Lemonade' on much-anticipated TV
Beyonce releases new album 'Lemonade' and addresses fans on widely anticipated special on cable network
Beyonce releases new album 'Lemonade' on much-anticipated TV
Beyonce performs &quot;Take My Hand&quot; at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

Beyonce cemented her status as the queen of surprise releases on Saturday, releasing a completely new album and videos called 'Lemonade' via a widely anticipated one-hour special on cable network HBO.

During the show, which ignited social media as fans breathlessly enthused about, and debated, the program and its content, Beyonce appeared to address long-standing rumours of trouble in her marriage with rapper Jay Z.

After leveling accusations in her song lyrics about being cheated on, Beyonce made clear in the last tracks of the new album that she has decided to reconcile with him and continue in the marriage.

In a preview earlier this week, the singer teased fans with a snippet promoting the show, mysteriously intoning "The past and the present merge to meet us here. What are you hiding? Why can't you see me? You're the love of my life."

Fans, who wondered if Saturday's show was to be a concept video with new music from the R&B; star, found out on Saturday that was pretty much the case, with chapters carrying titles that riffed on the grieving process stages such as anger, denial and forgiveness.

Recommended

Before the end of the program, which featured a compilation of music videos, vignettes, vintage, home-movie style footage and poetry, Beyonce, 34, had dropped "Lemonade" onto the Tidal streaming service. The film was also available via Tidal.

Videos also featured appearances by the mothers of two black men, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin, whose shooting deaths, in Brown's case by a Missouri police officer, have trained a spotlight on US racial tensions.

Fans posting on social media such as Twitter were especially engaged with speculation about the content of the show and songs as they related to Beyonce and Jay Z, making references in postings about "women scorned" and the singer "dropping" both an album and a divorce, seemingly at the same time.

Beyonce previewed work from the new album just before his Super Bowl appearance this year when she debuted her single, "Formation."

Beyonce's last album, in 2013, was also marked by a surprise release. She kicks off her new tour this week in Miami.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet