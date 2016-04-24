Solar Impulse 2, an experimental plane flying around the world without consuming a drop of fuel, landed Sunday in California, one leg closer to completing its trailblazing trip.

"The Pacific is done, my friend. I love it, but it's done," said clearly relieved Swiss adventurer Bertrand Piccard, who piloted from Hawaii to California, just before landing.

The arrival at Moffett Airfield marked the completion of the ninth of 13 legs in a journey that began last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Piccard, 58, has been alternating the long solo flights with teammate Andre Borschberg, and flew the challenging mission from the central Pacific to this Silicon Valley town southeast of San Francisco, California.

The goal of the flight is to promote the use of renewable energy with an aircraft powered by 17,000 solar cells.

The plane's wingspan is wider than that of a jumbo jet but its weight is roughly the same as a car's, thanks to its light construction.

The long flight, which had its landing delayed by over two hours, represented a technical "challenge," Piccard said at the journey's outset.

The Pacific crossing is the most dangerous due to a lack of landing sites in the event of an emergency.