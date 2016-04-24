The United States President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel disagreed on the ‘safe zone' project on Monday, which aims to make Syrians feel safe from bombardment.

Obama said, in a joint press conference in Hannover, Germany, that it would be very difficult to see how a "safe zone" would work in Syria without a large military commitment.

"The issue surrounding a safe zone in Syrian territory is not a matter of an ideological objection on my part," Obama said.

"It's not a matter of me not wishing I could help and protect a whole bunch of people. It's a very practical issue about how do you do it?"

Obama presented a number of questions about such a zone, including what country will "put a bunch of ground troops inside of Syria," a country that has suffered six years of civil war.

Meanwhile, Merkel's comments showed that there are differences of opinion between the two leaders. Merkel stressed that priority should be given to a safe zone project in the Geneva peace talks.

"I believe that if you had followed what I said yesterday in Turkey, it is something that has to come out of the Geneva peace talks; it is not about classical safe zones," she said during a news conference.

"Can one, when one speaks about a ceasefire, identify regions in the talks between the negotiating partners in Geneva where people can feel particularly safe. It is not about some influence from the outside but rather from within the talks," she added.

‘Deeply concerned about upsurge in fighting in Syria'