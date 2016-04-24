Equatorial Guinea goes to polls on Sunday as Africa's longest-serving leader, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, is set for re-election.

The election was initially scheduled to be held in November, but the vote was brought forward to April 24 after a presidential decree, with no explanation for the change.

Obiang, who has been in power for more than 36 years, faces six candidates in Sunday's vote.

The main opposition parties have decided to boycott the election which the long serving African leader looks favourable to win.

The Democratic Opposition Front (FOD) coalition of dissident groups called supporters on March 23 to boycott the vote, claiming that it would be rigged.

Andres Essono Ondo, whose Convergence for Social Democracy (CPDS) group is part of the FOD, said numerous "irregularities" surrounded the poll, which he said would ensure that "President Obiang wins with a big score as a result of fraud".

The CPDS, the only opposition party represented in parliament, said it "will not recognise the president elected in the poll".

The opposition added that it dislike the absence of an independent electoral commission as well as the government's negative attitude towards the media.

Another FOD member, Guillermo Nguema Ela, has branded the election "anti-constitutional".