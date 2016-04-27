Turkish-Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab has pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that he and others conspired to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars in financial transactions for the Iranian government or other entities to evade US sanctions.

Zarrab, a Turkish citizen who was born in Iran, entered the plea in a hearing at the US District Court in Manhattan.

He was arrested last month in Miami after being charged by the Manhattan office of US Attorney Preet Bharara.

Along with two other defendants, who remain at large, Zarrab is charged with engaging in conspiracies to defraud the United States, to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, to commit bank fraud and to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors said that from 2010 to 2015, the trio helped Iranian individuals and entities, including Bank Mellat, one of the largest banks in Iran, evade US sanctions by conducting financial transactions through companies owned and operated by Zarrab in Turkey and in the United Arab Emirates.

People walk past a branch of Iran's Bank Mellat in Istanbul on August 18, 2010.

"We are pleased that Mr Zarrab has finally arrived in New York so we can begin the process of defending this case," Zarrab's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, told reporters outside the courtroom. "We believe the charges are very defensible."

Brafman said he expected to offer a "significant bail package" within 10 days.

Zarrab has been at the centre of a graft investigation in Turkey since December 2013 when a wave of arrests that particularly targeted businessmen, politicians and bureaucrats with ties to the Turkish government. However, he was released without charge two months after his arrest.

The arrests were blamed on individuals linked to US-based Turkish congregation leader Fethullah Gulen, who were in turned accused of running a "parallel" state by infiltrating the Turkish judiciary and security forces.

At the time the efforts of the Gulenists were deemed to be an attempt to overthrow Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was then-prime minister.

Turkey responded by launching a mass investigation into the group, which was later labelled as a terrorist organisation known as FETO.

Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in the US and has been charged with running the FETO terrorist organisation in Turkey

