Turkey has condemned the Russian-occupied Crimean Supreme Court's decision to ban Crimean Tatars' highest ruling body Mejlis on Tuesday, calling it part of a Kremlin drive to oppress the minority ethnic group with a continued campaign of "intimidation" and "suppression."

The Turkish foreign ministry issued a statement on Wednesday declaring that the Mejlis, which is officially called as the National Assembly of Crimean Tatars (KTMM), was "the democratically elected and a legitimate representative and decision-making body" of Crimean Tatars.

Russia's Crimean Prosecutor General, Natalia Poklonskaya, claimed that the court, which described the Mejlis as an "extremist" organisation, had banned the Tatars' assembly because its leaders had sought to destabilise Crimea since the takeover.

The court decision follows the silencing of a Tatar-language TV station in Crimea in April 2015 and recent reports of police intimidation and brutality towards opponents of annexation.

"Prohibition of the Mejlis' activities is the latest step taken by Russia that targets the unity and integrity of the Crimean Tatars in the aftermath of the [2014] annexation of the peninsula," said the Turkish statement.

"We regret and condemn this decision, which is a new manifestation of both the systematic and collective pressure on the Crimean Tatar community, as well as the blows being struck at the fundamental rights and freedoms of the inhabitants of the Peninsula," the statement added.

The Council of Europe Commissioner, Nils Muiznieks, also urged the court to reverse the ban.

"Equating [the assembly] with extremism paves the way for stigmatisation and discrimination of a significant part of the Crimean Tatar community and sends a negative message to that community as a whole," he said in a statement.

A Russian local court in Crimea's Simferopol (Akmescit) also issued an arrest warrant for a prominent Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Abdulcemil Kirimoglu, the former chairman of the KTMM in the Russian-annexed peninsula, in late January.