Suicide attack hits Turkey's Bursa: seven injured
Officials say the northwestern Turkish city of Bursa was hit by a suicide bombing, injuring seven.
Police secure the area near the historic Ulu Mosque where the the blast took place, 27,04,2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2016

A suicide attack hit Turkey's north-western Bursa Province, injuring seven people and killing the bomber on Wednesday, said the city's governor.

Turkish Health Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu said the injured are in good conditions.

Officials said that the suicide bomber was a female, but connections to any terror group have not been confirmed yet.

"The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber. It is a woman, and she is dead," said an official.

" According to the information we have at the moment, seven people are wounded," the official said.

Bursa is Turkey's fourth largest city, an industrial hub directly south of Istanbul, across the Marmara Sea and a city rich in Ottoman-era architecture.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, Turkey has been hit by series of suicide bombings this year.

Two of the attacks were carried out by DAESH terrorists in Istanbul and two others, which were claimed by PKK terror organisation, hit the capital, Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
