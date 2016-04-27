A suicide attack hit Turkey's north-western Bursa Province, injuring seven people and killing the bomber on Wednesday, said the city's governor.

Turkish Health Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu said the injured are in good conditions.

Officials said that the suicide bomber was a female, but connections to any terror group have not been confirmed yet.

"The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber. It is a woman, and she is dead," said an official.