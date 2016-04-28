Turkey will fulfill all European Union criteria by Monday for Turkish citizens to be able to travel freely throughout Europe's 26-nation Schengen Zone, Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir said on Thursday.

During a live interview with Turkish channel NTV, Bozkir said Turkey expects an EU Commission including visa liberation legislation will be approved next week.

He also said the requirements for the visa-liberalisation would have been completed on Thursday, but opposition lawmakers had prevented this in the parliament.

"If the security surveillance law had been completed last night, as of today Turkey would have done what is required," said Bozkir.

"The 10 or so remaining articles ... will God willing be passed on Monday. But we can effectively say it's done. After that the 72 expectations are met from our perspective."

The EU Commission is expected to propose lifting visas for Turkish citizens on May 4.