Turkish authorities detained 15 suspects on Thursday over connections to a suicide bomb attack in the northwestern province of Bursa, which injured seven people, Turkish media reported.

Some of the 15 were detained outside of Bursa and brought to the province for questioning at the local police headquarters, Turkish media said.

No other details were immediately available.

Officials have yet to confirm who was behind the attack, in which the governor announced seven had been injured when a female suicide bomber blew herself up near the main mosque in Bursa on Wednesday.