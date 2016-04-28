WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudanese police crack down on protests over student's death
Sudanese police fire tear gas on hundreds of people protesting killing of a student at a campus.
Sudanese police crack down on protests over student's death
Sudanese anti-government protesters chant slogans during a demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2016

Sudanese police fired tear gas on hundreds of people who gathered to protest in central Khartoum for the second day on Thursday over the killing of a student at a campus demonstration a day earlier.

"Killing of a student, killing of a nation, down with military rule," the protesters chanted.

Protests in Sudan are usually limited to campuses and Thursday's demonstration was unusual in that it took place in the centre of the capital.

Clashes also erupted later at another protest by hundreds in front of Khartoum University. Police used batons and students hurled rocks.

Students had initially demonstrated on Wednesday against government plans to sell off Khartoum University buildings before gunmen in plain clothes opened fire on them, killing 20-year-old Mohammed al Sadek.

Recommended

His funeral later in the day turned into an anti-government protest by students, witnesses said.

President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who took power in a 1989 coup, brooks little dissent in Sudan, which has been suffering from an economic crisis since South Sudan seceded in 2011, costing Khartoum more then 70 percent of its oil revenues.

Bashir is wanted by the Hague-based International Criminal Court on charges of masterminding genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes during Sudan's Darfur conflict. He denies wrongdoing.

Last week Amnesty International called for a thorough and impartial investigation into violent attacks against students after an 18-year-old student was shot dead.

Intelligence agents killed Abubakar Hassan Mohamed Taha in North Kordofan on April 19 when they fired on marchers who had intended to submit a list of opposition candidates for university elections, the group said.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit