Sudanese police fired tear gas on hundreds of people who gathered to protest in central Khartoum for the second day on Thursday over the killing of a student at a campus demonstration a day earlier.

"Killing of a student, killing of a nation, down with military rule," the protesters chanted.

Protests in Sudan are usually limited to campuses and Thursday's demonstration was unusual in that it took place in the centre of the capital.

Clashes also erupted later at another protest by hundreds in front of Khartoum University. Police used batons and students hurled rocks.

Students had initially demonstrated on Wednesday against government plans to sell off Khartoum University buildings before gunmen in plain clothes opened fire on them, killing 20-year-old Mohammed al Sadek.