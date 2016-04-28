Britain's opposition Labour Party suspended former London mayor Ken Livingstone on Thursday in a row over anti-Semitism, as the party struggles with deep divisions since electing a hard-left leader last summer.

Most Labour lawmakers had demanded that leader Jeremy Corbyn suspend Livingstone.

The Labour party has been struggling to pull together after Corbyn swept into the leadership in September on a wave of enthusiasm, particularly among younger members, for change and an end to "establishment politics."

Corbyn's views have often jarred with many Labour lawmakers in parliament, however, dividing the party at a time when it is trying to hold the government, which is also deeply split over Britain's membership of the European Union, to account.

"Ken Livingstone has been suspended by the Labour Party, pending an investigation, for bringing the Party into disrepute," the Labour Party said in a statement.

Another lawmaker, John Mann, had been summoned over his behaviour after he was filmed shouting "You've lost it" at Livingstone

He also accused Livingstone of being a "Nazi apologist" after the former mayor said that Hitler had supported Zionism "before he went mad and ended up killing 6 million Jews."

Prime Minister David Cameron condemned the comments, saying anti-Semitism, like racism, was unacceptable.

"It is quite clear that the Labour Party has a problem with anti-Semitism," David Cameron said.